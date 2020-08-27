NEET, JEE Exam 2020 updates: After JEE Main, NTA gears up for medical entrance exam

YouTube
    New Delhi, Sep 07: After JEE Main, the National Testing Agency is now gearing up for conducting medical entrance exam NEET scheduled to be held on September 13 for which over 15 lakh candidates have registered.

    The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE Main), which began on September 1 for admission to engineering colleges, will conclude on Sunday. The crucial exams are being conducted in September after being postponed twice in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    11:35 AM, 7 Sep
    Students can write their test in 8 different languages of their choice. Approximately over 10 lakh students appear for NEET almost every year and they compete for around 1 lakh medical seats.
    10:41 AM, 7 Sep
    Medical aspirants must score well in NEET exams, as this will assure them of securing admissions in well-known medical colleges including the prestigious AIIMS that also comes under the purview of NEET from the year 2020.
    10:18 AM, 7 Sep
    The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Under Graduate (NEET), an entrance examination in India for students who wish to study undergraduate medical courses and dental courses in government or private colleges in India, is a highly competitive examination.
    8:37 AM, 7 Sep
    According to NTA officials, 15.97 lakh candidates from across the country have registered for NEET, which is a pen-paper based test unlike JEE.
    10:06 PM, 5 Sep
    "We don't know whether we can raise questions on COVID-19 crisis and have debates on what's happening in eastern Ladakh as there is no Question Hour," Owaisi said.
    10:06 PM, 5 Sep
    "On one hand Narendra Modi will not give answers in Question Hour citing COVID-19, on the other hand you ask students to go and answer questions in JEE and NEET. This is his governance," Owaisi told reporters when asked about the Question Hour.
    10:05 PM, 5 Sep
    The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government which dropped Question Hour from the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament citing COVID-19, is forcing the students to give answers in JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) and NEET (National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test), AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi alleged on Saturday.
    3:56 PM, 5 Sep
    The states had claimed that the top court order failed to secure students' "right to life" and ignored "teething logistical difficulties" to be faced in conducting the exams during the COVID-19 pandemic.
    3:29 PM, 5 Sep
    Maharashtra, Bengal, Punjab, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Puducherry had decided to request the court to reconsider its decision in the interest of students.
    2:49 PM, 5 Sep
    The Supreme Court had on August 17 rejected a similar request by 11 students from 11 states.
    2:13 PM, 5 Sep
    The ministers of six non-BJP-ruled states had said the Supreme Court's order failed to secure students' "right to life" and ignored "teething logistical difficulties" to be faced in conducting the exams during the coronavirus pandemic.
    1:57 PM, 5 Sep
    The apex court, in its earlier judgement, had upheld the Centre's decision to hold the exams and said, "A crucial year of students cannot be wasted and life has to go on" while dismissing the students’ pleas for postponement.
    1:31 PM, 5 Sep
    The JEE Main exam for over 8 lakh engineering aspirants had started on September 1. NEET 2020 will be held on September 13.
    1:20 PM, 5 Sep
    The apex court had on August 17 dismissed a plea seeking postponement of JEE (Main) April 2020 and NEET-Undergraduate examinations amid a spurt in the number of coronavirus cases.
    1:03 PM, 5 Sep
    One of the review pleas was filed by ministers from West Bengal (Moloy Ghatak), Jharkhand (Rameshwar Oraon), Rajasthan (Raghu Sharma), Chhattisgarh (Amarjeet Bhagat), Punjab (BS Sidhu) and Maharashtra (Uday Ravindra Sawant).
    12:52 PM, 5 Sep
    "The applications seeking permission to file the review petitions are allowed. We have carefully gone through the review petitions and the connected papers. We find no merit in the review petitions and the same are accordingly dismissed," the bench said in its order.
    12:21 PM, 5 Sep
    The bench also rejected the applications seeking listing of the review petition in the open court.
    12:11 PM, 5 Sep
    Justices Ashok Bhushan, BR Gavai and Krishna Murari held the in-chamber hearing at 1:30pm on Friday in which they dismissed the review of their earlier order, allowing the government to conduct the exams in September.
    12:01 PM, 5 Sep
    The review petition was filed by ministers of six opposition-ruled states against the court's August 17 order allowing the National Test Agency (NTA) to hold NEET and JEE exams in September, amid nationwide opposition from students.
    11:51 AM, 5 Sep
    The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) will go ahead as per the allotted dates after a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court on Friday rejected a review petition seeking the postponement of the exams.
    11:25 AM, 5 Sep
    Pursuant to the August 17 order of the Apex Court, the National Testing Agency (NTA), earlier this week, notified that the said entrance examination would be conducted as per the revised schedule with the NEET on September 13 and the JEE on September 16.
    11:07 AM, 5 Sep
    A Bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra, on August 17, had dismissed pleas seeking deferment of JEE Main 2020 and NEET UG examinations which are slated to be held in September.
    10:53 AM, 5 Sep
    The Supreme Court had earlier rejected such a request by 11 students from 11 states.
    10:34 AM, 5 Sep
    This is the second time that the top court rejected the request to postpone the engineering and medical exams JEE (Joint Entrance Exam) and NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test).
    10:21 AM, 5 Sep
    They alleged that the government’s decision to go ahead with examinations despite the 3.3 million COVID-19 cases with over 60,000 deaths, “reveals non-application of mind, and is unreasonable, arbitrary and capricious exercise of power".
    10:16 AM, 5 Sep
    The states demanded that the examinations be postponed by at least six to eight weeks keeping in mind the surge in coronavirus cases and health concerns of students.
    10:05 AM, 5 Sep
    The States which had filed a review petition are West Bengal, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Punjab and Rajasthan.
    9:51 AM, 5 Sep
    The Cabinet Ministers of six states had sought a review of the Supreme Court order dated August 17 vide which it had allowed the Centre to hold the National Eligibility cum Entrance test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) in September.
    11:24 PM, 4 Sep
    "We have carefully gone through the review petitions and the connected papers. We find no merit in the review petitions and the same are accordingly dismissed," said the top court.
    11:23 PM, 4 Sep
