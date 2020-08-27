NEET, JEE Exam 2020 updates: After JEE Main, NTA gears up for medical entrance exam

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Sep 07: After JEE Main, the National Testing Agency is now gearing up for conducting medical entrance exam NEET scheduled to be held on September 13 for which over 15 lakh candidates have registered.

The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE Main), which began on September 1 for admission to engineering colleges, will conclude on Sunday. The crucial exams are being conducted in September after being postponed twice in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students can write their test in 8 different languages of their choice. Approximately over 10 lakh students appear for NEET almost every year and they compete for around 1 lakh medical seats. Medical aspirants must score well in NEET exams, as this will assure them of securing admissions in well-known medical colleges including the prestigious AIIMS that also comes under the purview of NEET from the year 2020. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Under Graduate (NEET), an entrance examination in India for students who wish to study undergraduate medical courses and dental courses in government or private colleges in India, is a highly competitive examination. According to NTA officials, 15.97 lakh candidates from across the country have registered for NEET, which is a pen-paper based test unlike JEE. "We don't know whether we can raise questions on COVID-19 crisis and have debates on what's happening in eastern Ladakh as there is no Question Hour," Owaisi said. "On one hand Narendra Modi will not give answers in Question Hour citing COVID-19, on the other hand you ask students to go and answer questions in JEE and NEET. This is his governance," Owaisi told reporters when asked about the Question Hour. The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government which dropped Question Hour from the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament citing COVID-19, is forcing the students to give answers in JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) and NEET (National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test), AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi alleged on Saturday. The states had claimed that the top court order failed to secure students' "right to life" and ignored "teething logistical difficulties" to be faced in conducting the exams during the COVID-19 pandemic. Maharashtra, Bengal, Punjab, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Puducherry had decided to request the court to reconsider its decision in the interest of students. The Supreme Court had on August 17 rejected a similar request by 11 students from 11 states. The ministers of six non-BJP-ruled states had said the Supreme Court's order failed to secure students' "right to life" and ignored "teething logistical difficulties" to be faced in conducting the exams during the coronavirus pandemic. The apex court, in its earlier judgement, had upheld the Centre's decision to hold the exams and said, "A crucial year of students cannot be wasted and life has to go on" while dismissing the students’ pleas for postponement. The JEE Main exam for over 8 lakh engineering aspirants had started on September 1. NEET 2020 will be held on September 13. The apex court had on August 17 dismissed a plea seeking postponement of JEE (Main) April 2020 and NEET-Undergraduate examinations amid a spurt in the number of coronavirus cases. One of the review pleas was filed by ministers from West Bengal (Moloy Ghatak), Jharkhand (Rameshwar Oraon), Rajasthan (Raghu Sharma), Chhattisgarh (Amarjeet Bhagat), Punjab (BS Sidhu) and Maharashtra (Uday Ravindra Sawant). "The applications seeking permission to file the review petitions are allowed. We have carefully gone through the review petitions and the connected papers. We find no merit in the review petitions and the same are accordingly dismissed," the bench said in its order. The bench also rejected the applications seeking listing of the review petition in the open court. Justices Ashok Bhushan, BR Gavai and Krishna Murari held the in-chamber hearing at 1:30pm on Friday in which they dismissed the review of their earlier order, allowing the government to conduct the exams in September. The review petition was filed by ministers of six opposition-ruled states against the court's August 17 order allowing the National Test Agency (NTA) to hold NEET and JEE exams in September, amid nationwide opposition from students. The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) will go ahead as per the allotted dates after a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court on Friday rejected a review petition seeking the postponement of the exams. Pursuant to the August 17 order of the Apex Court, the National Testing Agency (NTA), earlier this week, notified that the said entrance examination would be conducted as per the revised schedule with the NEET on September 13 and the JEE on September 16. A Bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra, on August 17, had dismissed pleas seeking deferment of JEE Main 2020 and NEET UG examinations which are slated to be held in September. The Supreme Court had earlier rejected such a request by 11 students from 11 states. This is the second time that the top court rejected the request to postpone the engineering and medical exams JEE (Joint Entrance Exam) and NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test). They alleged that the government’s decision to go ahead with examinations despite the 3.3 million COVID-19 cases with over 60,000 deaths, “reveals non-application of mind, and is unreasonable, arbitrary and capricious exercise of power". The states demanded that the examinations be postponed by at least six to eight weeks keeping in mind the surge in coronavirus cases and health concerns of students. The States which had filed a review petition are West Bengal, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Punjab and Rajasthan. The Cabinet Ministers of six states had sought a review of the Supreme Court order dated August 17 vide which it had allowed the Centre to hold the National Eligibility cum Entrance test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) in September. Samajwadi Party Chief, Akhilesh Yadav has also voiced his dissent against the decision to conduct JEE and NEET 2020 examination. "Exams for life. This will not work, this will not work," he tweeted in Hindi on social media, calling for the exams to be postponed till the situation was normal again. Former Karnataka CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah slammed the BJP government amid the ongoing chorus against upcoming NEET, JEE exams to be held amid a record rise of daily Covid-19 cases in India. "Despite opposition from everyone, BJP government is adamant on conducting NEET & JEE. Coronavirus cases are increasing rapidly in the country & yet students are being forced to take risk. Should they pledge their lives to take the exams?," Siddaramaiah said. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over telephone this morning and requested him for postponement of NEET and JEE in view of Covid-19 situation and also as many parts of our state are in the grip of flood, which is why students may face difficulties in appearing in the exam. "Traveling is not safe for students, accommodation is difficult, public transportation is not fully functional & yet students are expected NOT to be anxious to write exams. PM Narendra Modi should be more sensitive towards young students & postpone exams. #AntiStudentsModiGovt," said Former Karnataka CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Wednesday directed the state Advocate General to coordinate with his counterparts in other opposition-ruled states for filing a collective review petition in the Supreme Court, to seek deferment of the NEET-JEE exams. Over 14 lakh admit cards for the medical and engineering entrance exams -- NEET and JEE -- were downloaded after the National Testing Agency (NTA) released them on Wednesday The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday urged the Centre to dispense with NEET this year and promulgate an ordinance to facilitate admissions to medical and dental courses based on class 12 marks, as it flagged concerns about safety of students in view of COVID-19 pandemic. Many students from across the country are protesting against the upcoming NEET, JEE exams to be held amid Covid-19. Amid rising concerns regarding the conduct of JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020 in September, IIT Kharagpur Director Virendra Tiwari said that holding entrance exams is crucial for admission to engineering and medical colleges. NEET & JEE examinations are not examinations of class third or fourth. People passing these examinations contribute to nation-building. These examinations are essential. Therefore, this should not be made an issue: Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra Over 150 academicians from various universities in India and abroad have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that delaying the medical and engineering entrance exams -- JEE-Mains and NEET 2020 -- any further will mean compromising the future of students. Samajwadi Party workers stage protest outside Governor House in Lucknow against NEET JEE exams. At the entry point, the temperature of the students and staff would be taken. If the body temperature of a candidate is more than 99.4 degree Fahrenheit, they will be taken to another room. If the individual's temperature does not come to normal in some time, they will be permitted to take the exam in a separate room. To download the NEET UG Admit card, visit the official website at ntaneet.nic.in. Now, click on the Admit card link appearing on the homepage. Enter your application number, password and date of birth. Your admit card will show on the screen. Download the same and take a print out. Meanwhile, the admit card of JEE Main 2020 for April session was released on August 17, while the one for the January session, was released in December. Samajwadi Party workers stage protest outside Governor House in Lucknow against NEET JEE exams. Registering his objection to holding the NEET and JEE examinations, former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday sought to know should the students "pledge their lives to take the exams." Siddaramaiah joined the bandwagon of the opposition parties seeking that the two important examinations for admission to medical and engineering courses in premier institutes of India be deferred. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has made adequate arrangements for maintaining social distancing norms in the examinations centre for JEE (Mains) and NEET (UG), which are scheduled from September 1-6 and September 13, respectively. "For ensuring social distancing outside the examination hall, the entry and exit of candidates has been staggered. "The pandemic has already disrupted the academic plans of many students and institutions and we don't see the virus going away anytime soon. We should not let this be a zero academic year as it might have consequences on the bright future of several students," Ajit K Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee, told PTI. JEE exam centres have been increased to 660 from 570 while there are now 3,842 NEET centres, up from 2,546 for the convenience of students. Students have also been allotted exam centres of their choice: Ramesh Pokhriyal, Union Education Minister NTA DG told me that 7.5 lakhs out of 8.58 lakhs candidates in JEE have downloaded admit cards. For NEET, over 10 lakhs out of 15.97 lakhs candidates downloaded admit cards in 24 hrs. It shows that students want that exams are held at any cost: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Central Government should not conduct NEET-JEE 2020 exams due to rising COVID19 infections in the country. Tomorrow, we will hold protest against the Centre over its decision to conduct the exams: Rajasthan Education Minister and State Congress Chief Govind Singh Dotasra