NEET, JEE Exam 2020 LIVE: Several top leaders demand Centre to postpone the examination

New Delhi, Aug 17: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2020 and Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2020 are scheduled for September 2020. The Supreme Court has rejected the plea to postpone the entrance examinations any further. Following that, many political leaders including Subramaniam Swamy, Rahul Gandhu, Uddhav Thackeray and Mamata Banerjee among others, have asked Centre to postpone exams.

Voicing cocerns over possible delay of JEE and NEET 2020 examination, Education Secretary Amit Khare has said that the examinations must be conducted now to save the academic year.

Samajwadi Party Chief, Akhilesh Yadav has also voiced his dissent against the decision to conduct JEE and NEET 2020 examination. "Exams for life. This will not work, this will not work," he tweeted in Hindi on social media, calling for the exams to be postponed till the situation was normal again. Speaking on the delay of exams after Diwali, he has pointed out that after Diwali Chhatt festival would be conducted and that would push the exams to December with the results getting announced in 2021. Following up on the meeting of the opposition CMs called by Sonia Gandhi yesterday, Punjab Chief Minister, Amarinder Singh has asked the State's Attorney General to file a review petition in the Supreme Court, asking for the exams to be postponed. After a day filled with voices asking for JEE and NEET 2020 to be postponed, experts and academicians have come forth to answer the queries and request that no further postponement of the examinations should be allowed. Continuing the public push to postpone the examinaitons, an online petition was started on change.org to postpone JEE and NEET 2020 examinations. The petition, started 6 days ago, has garnered over 1 lakh signatures so far. In another news, NTA has reported that over 14 lakh admit cards have been downloaded since the services were activated on the NEET website.