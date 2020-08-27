NEET, JEE Exam 2020 LIVE: Several top leaders demand Centre to postpone the examination
India
oi-Oneindia Staff
By Anuj Cariappa
|
New Delhi, Aug 17: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2020 and Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2020 are scheduled for September 2020. The Supreme Court has rejected the plea to postpone the entrance examinations any further. Following that, many political leaders including Subramaniam Swamy, Rahul Gandhu, Uddhav Thackeray and Mamata Banerjee among others, have asked Centre to postpone exams.
Voicing cocerns over possible delay of JEE and NEET 2020 examination, Education Secretary Amit Khare has said that the examinations must be conducted now to save the academic year.
1:28 PM, 27 Aug
Amid rising concerns regarding the conduct of JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020 in September, IIT Kharagpur Director Virendra Tiwari said that holding entrance exams is crucial for admission to engineering and medical colleges.
12:51 PM, 27 Aug
Many students from across the country are protesting against the upcoming NEET, JEE exams to be held amid Covid-19.
12:33 PM, 27 Aug
The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday urged the Centre to dispense with NEET this year and promulgate an ordinance to facilitate admissions to medical and dental courses based on class 12 marks, as it flagged concerns about safety of students in view of COVID-19 pandemic.
12:23 PM, 27 Aug
Over 14 lakh admit cards for the medical and engineering entrance exams -- NEET and JEE -- were downloaded after the National Testing Agency (NTA) released them on Wednesday
11:50 AM, 27 Aug
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Wednesday directed the state Advocate General to coordinate with his counterparts in other opposition-ruled states for filing a collective review petition in the Supreme Court, to seek deferment of the NEET-JEE exams.
11:38 AM, 27 Aug
"Traveling is not safe for students, accommodation is difficult, public transportation is not fully functional & yet students are expected NOT to be anxious to write exams. PM Narendra Modi should be more sensitive towards young students & postpone exams. #AntiStudentsModiGovt," said Former Karnataka CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah.
11:14 AM, 27 Aug
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over telephone this morning and requested him for postponement of NEET and JEE in view of Covid-19 situation and also as many parts of our state are in the grip of flood, which is why students may face difficulties in appearing in the exam.
10:53 AM, 27 Aug
"Despite opposition from everyone, BJP government is adamant on conducting NEET & JEE. Coronavirus cases are increasing rapidly in the country & yet students are being forced to take risk. Should they pledge their lives to take the exams?," Siddaramaiah said.
10:50 AM, 27 Aug
Former Karnataka CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah slammed the BJP government amid the ongoing chorus against upcoming NEET, JEE exams to be held amid a record rise of daily Covid-19 cases in India.
10:36 AM, 27 Aug
"Exams for life. This will not work, this will not work," he tweeted in Hindi on social media, calling for the exams to be postponed till the situation was normal again.
10:25 AM, 27 Aug
Samajwadi Party Chief, Akhilesh Yadav has also voiced his dissent against the decision to conduct JEE and NEET 2020 examination.
10:05 AM, 27 Aug
Speaking on the delay of exams after Diwali, he has pointed out that after Diwali Chhatt festival would be conducted and that would push the exams to December with the results getting announced in 2021.
9:38 AM, 27 Aug
Voicing cocerns over possible delay of JEE and NEET 2020 examination, Education Secretary Amit Khare has said that the examinations must be conducted now to save the academic year.
9:29 AM, 27 Aug
The petition, started 6 days ago, has garnered over 1 lakh signatures so far. In another news, NTA has reported that over 14 lakh admit cards have been downloaded since the services were activated on the NEET website.
9:18 AM, 27 Aug
Continuing the public push to postpone the examinaitons, an online petition was started on change.org to postpone JEE and NEET 2020 examinations.
9:12 AM, 27 Aug
After a day filled with voices asking for JEE and NEET 2020 to be postponed, experts and academicians have come forth to answer the queries and request that no further postponement of the examinations should be allowed.
