    NEET, JEE Exam 2020 LIVE: SC rejects review plea filed by six non-BJP states for postponing exams

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 05: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain the review petition filed by ministers of six Opposition-ruled states who were seeking a review of the top court's August 17 order to conduct NEET-UG and JEE (Mains) examinations.

    The ministers in their plea had claimed that the top court order failed to secure students' "right to life" and ignored "teething logistical difficulties" to be faced in conducting the exams during the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Exam

    12:21 PM, 5 Sep
    The bench also rejected the applications seeking listing of the review petition in the open court.
    12:11 PM, 5 Sep
    Justices Ashok Bhushan, BR Gavai and Krishna Murari held the in-chamber hearing at 1:30pm on Friday in which they dismissed the review of their earlier order, allowing the government to conduct the exams in September.
    12:01 PM, 5 Sep
    The review petition was filed by ministers of six opposition-ruled states against the court's August 17 order allowing the National Test Agency (NTA) to hold NEET and JEE exams in September, amid nationwide opposition from students.
    11:51 AM, 5 Sep
    The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) will go ahead as per the allotted dates after a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court on Friday rejected a review petition seeking the postponement of the exams.
    11:25 AM, 5 Sep
    Pursuant to the August 17 order of the Apex Court, the National Testing Agency (NTA), earlier this week, notified that the said entrance examination would be conducted as per the revised schedule with the NEET on September 13 and the JEE on September 16.
    11:07 AM, 5 Sep
    A Bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra, on August 17, had dismissed pleas seeking deferment of JEE Main 2020 and NEET UG examinations which are slated to be held in September.
    10:53 AM, 5 Sep
    The Supreme Court had earlier rejected such a request by 11 students from 11 states.
    10:34 AM, 5 Sep
    This is the second time that the top court rejected the request to postpone the engineering and medical exams JEE (Joint Entrance Exam) and NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test).
    10:21 AM, 5 Sep
    They alleged that the government’s decision to go ahead with examinations despite the 3.3 million COVID-19 cases with over 60,000 deaths, “reveals non-application of mind, and is unreasonable, arbitrary and capricious exercise of power".
    10:16 AM, 5 Sep
    The states demanded that the examinations be postponed by at least six to eight weeks keeping in mind the surge in coronavirus cases and health concerns of students.
    10:05 AM, 5 Sep
    The States which had filed a review petition are West Bengal, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Punjab and Rajasthan.
    9:51 AM, 5 Sep
    The Cabinet Ministers of six states had sought a review of the Supreme Court order dated August 17 vide which it had allowed the Centre to hold the National Eligibility cum Entrance test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) in September.
    11:24 PM, 4 Sep
    "We have carefully gone through the review petitions and the connected papers. We find no merit in the review petitions and the same are accordingly dismissed," said the top court.
    11:23 PM, 4 Sep
    11:22 PM, 4 Sep
    There is no merit in the petition, Justices Ashok Bhushan, BR Gavai and Krishna Murari said after considering it in their chambers.
    11:22 PM, 4 Sep
    11:22 PM, 4 Sep
    The Supreme Court today rejected for the second time a request to postpone the engineering and medical exams JEE (Joint Entrance Exam) and NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) on account of the coronavirus crisis.
    4:14 PM, 4 Sep
    Around 57 per cent of JEE (Mains) candidates of West Bengal reached their exam centres in Kolkata on Thursday, the third day of the test, braving rainand inadequate transport facilities, an official said.
    3:42 PM, 4 Sep
    Advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava has written a letter to the Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' to increase the number of attempts for JEE Main 2020 from two to three or more, to provide a level-playing field to bright students from rural/poor families, reports Live Law.
    3:18 PM, 4 Sep
    NTA which conducts both the exams is holding JEE Main Exams from September 1 to September 6, while NEET exams will be held on September 13. A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, B R Gavai and Krishna Murari will consider the review plea in chambers.
    2:55 PM, 4 Sep
    The ministers had claimed in their plea that the top court order failed to secure students' "right to life" and ignored "teething logistical difficulties" to be faced in conducting the exams during the COVID-19 pandemic.
    2:34 PM, 4 Sep
    The Supreme Court's order in the review petition is expected by evening. In-chamber hearings are not open to journalists or the public.
    2:16 PM, 4 Sep
    Only 343,958 went to give the exams on the first three days. About 54.67 per cent aspirants gave the exam on day one, 81 per cent gave it on day two and day three say an attendance of 82 per cent.
    2:03 PM, 4 Sep
    Justice Ashok Bhushan-led bench is currently hearing the review petition filed against Supreme Court’s Aug 17 verdict declining to postpone JEE-NEET exams. The bench began in-chamber consideration at 1.30pm.
    1:59 PM, 4 Sep
    The apex court, in its judgement, upheld the Centre's decision to hold the competitive examinations and said, "A crucial year of students cannot be wasted and life has to go on" while dismissing the students’ pleas for postponement.
    1:45 PM, 4 Sep
    The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate, or NEET 2020, will be held on September 13.
    1:24 PM, 4 Sep
    JEE Main exam for over 8 lakh engineering aspirants started on September 1.
    1:01 PM, 4 Sep
    While JEE Mains will be conducted at over 660 exam centres across India, a total of 3,843 centres have been set up for NEET this year.
    12:43 PM, 4 Sep
    Approximately 9.53 lakh students have registered for JEE (Main) and 15.97 lakh for NEET (Undergraduate) as per data released by the NTA.
    11:59 AM, 4 Sep
    The IIT-Delhi has also urged its students and alumni to help aspirants appearing for JEE-Advanced reach exam centres in October.
