NEET, JEE Exam 2020 LIVE: SC rejects review plea filed by six non-BJP states for postponing exams

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Sep 05: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain the review petition filed by ministers of six Opposition-ruled states who were seeking a review of the top court's August 17 order to conduct NEET-UG and JEE (Mains) examinations.

The ministers in their plea had claimed that the top court order failed to secure students' "right to life" and ignored "teething logistical difficulties" to be faced in conducting the exams during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bench also rejected the applications seeking listing of the review petition in the open court. Justices Ashok Bhushan, BR Gavai and Krishna Murari held the in-chamber hearing at 1:30pm on Friday in which they dismissed the review of their earlier order, allowing the government to conduct the exams in September. The review petition was filed by ministers of six opposition-ruled states against the court's August 17 order allowing the National Test Agency (NTA) to hold NEET and JEE exams in September, amid nationwide opposition from students. Pursuant to the August 17 order of the Apex Court, the National Testing Agency (NTA), earlier this week, notified that the said entrance examination would be conducted as per the revised schedule with the NEET on September 13 and the JEE on September 16. A Bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra, on August 17, had dismissed pleas seeking deferment of JEE Main 2020 and NEET UG examinations which are slated to be held in September. They alleged that the government's decision to go ahead with examinations despite the 3.3 million COVID-19 cases with over 60,000 deaths, "reveals non-application of mind, and is unreasonable, arbitrary and capricious exercise of power". The states demanded that the examinations be postponed by at least six to eight weeks keeping in mind the surge in coronavirus cases and health concerns of students. The States which had filed a review petition are West Bengal, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Punjab and Rajasthan. The Cabinet Ministers of six states had sought a review of the Supreme Court order dated August 17 vide which it had allowed the Centre to hold the National Eligibility cum Entrance test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) in September. "We have carefully gone through the review petitions and the connected papers. We find no merit in the review petitions and the same are accordingly dismissed," said the top court. Around 57 per cent of JEE (Mains) candidates of West Bengal reached their exam centres in Kolkata on Thursday, the third day of the test, braving rainand inadequate transport facilities, an official said. Advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava has written a letter to the Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' to increase the number of attempts for JEE Main 2020 from two to three or more, to provide a level-playing field to bright students from rural/poor families, reports Live Law. NTA which conducts both the exams is holding JEE Main Exams from September 1 to September 6, while NEET exams will be held on September 13. A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, B R Gavai and Krishna Murari will consider the review plea in chambers. The Supreme Court's order in the review petition is expected by evening. In-chamber hearings are not open to journalists or the public. Only 343,958 went to give the exams on the first three days. About 54.67 per cent aspirants gave the exam on day one, 81 per cent gave it on day two and day three say an attendance of 82 per cent. The apex court, in its judgement, upheld the Centre's decision to hold the competitive examinations and said, "A crucial year of students cannot be wasted and life has to go on" while dismissing the students' pleas for postponement. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate, or NEET 2020, will be held on September 13. JEE Main exam for over 8 lakh engineering aspirants started on September 1. While JEE Mains will be conducted at over 660 exam centres across India, a total of 3,843 centres have been set up for NEET this year. Approximately 9.53 lakh students have registered for JEE (Main) and 15.97 lakh for NEET (Undergraduate) as per data released by the NTA. The IIT-Delhi has also urged its students and alumni to help aspirants appearing for JEE-Advanced reach exam centres in October. Following up on the meeting of the opposition CMs called by Sonia Gandhi yesterday, Punjab Chief Minister, Amarinder Singh has asked the State's Attorney General to file a review petition in the Supreme Court, asking for the exams to be postponed. After a day filled with voices asking for JEE and NEET 2020 to be postponed, experts and academicians have come forth to answer the queries and request that no further postponement of the examinations should be allowed. Continuing the public push to postpone the examinaitons, an online petition was started on change.org to postpone JEE and NEET 2020 examinations. The petition, started 6 days ago, has garnered over 1 lakh signatures so far. In another news, NTA has reported that over 14 lakh admit cards have been downloaded since the services were activated on the NEET website. Voicing cocerns over possible delay of JEE and NEET 2020 examination, Education Secretary Amit Khare has said that the examinations must be conducted now to save the academic year. Speaking on the delay of exams after Diwali, he has pointed out that after Diwali Chhatt festival would be conducted and that would push the exams to December with the results getting announced in 2021. Samajwadi Party Chief, Akhilesh Yadav has also voiced his dissent against the decision to conduct JEE and NEET 2020 examination. "Exams for life. This will not work, this will not work," he tweeted in Hindi on social media, calling for the exams to be postponed till the situation was normal again. Former Karnataka CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah slammed the BJP government amid the ongoing chorus against upcoming NEET, JEE exams to be held amid a record rise of daily Covid-19 cases in India. "Despite opposition from everyone, BJP government is adamant on conducting NEET & JEE. Coronavirus cases are increasing rapidly in the country & yet students are being forced to take risk. Should they pledge their lives to take the exams?," Siddaramaiah said. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over telephone this morning and requested him for postponement of NEET and JEE in view of Covid-19 situation and also as many parts of our state are in the grip of flood, which is why students may face difficulties in appearing in the exam. "Traveling is not safe for students, accommodation is difficult, public transportation is not fully functional & yet students are expected NOT to be anxious to write exams. PM Narendra Modi should be more sensitive towards young students & postpone exams. #AntiStudentsModiGovt," said Former Karnataka CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Wednesday directed the state Advocate General to coordinate with his counterparts in other opposition-ruled states for filing a collective review petition in the Supreme Court, to seek deferment of the NEET-JEE exams. Over 14 lakh admit cards for the medical and engineering entrance exams -- NEET and JEE -- were downloaded after the National Testing Agency (NTA) released them on Wednesday The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday urged the Centre to dispense with NEET this year and promulgate an ordinance to facilitate admissions to medical and dental courses based on class 12 marks, as it flagged concerns about safety of students in view of COVID-19 pandemic. Many students from across the country are protesting against the upcoming NEET, JEE exams to be held amid Covid-19. Amid rising concerns regarding the conduct of JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020 in September, IIT Kharagpur Director Virendra Tiwari said that holding entrance exams is crucial for admission to engineering and medical colleges. NEET & JEE examinations are not examinations of class third or fourth. People passing these examinations contribute to nation-building. These examinations are essential. Therefore, this should not be made an issue: Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra Over 150 academicians from various universities in India and abroad have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that delaying the medical and engineering entrance exams -- JEE-Mains and NEET 2020 -- any further will mean compromising the future of students. Samajwadi Party workers stage protest outside Governor House in Lucknow against NEET JEE exams. At the entry point, the temperature of the students and staff would be taken. If the body temperature of a candidate is more than 99.4 degree Fahrenheit, they will be taken to another room. If the individual's temperature does not come to normal in some time, they will be permitted to take the exam in a separate room. To download the NEET UG Admit card, visit the official website at ntaneet.nic.in. Now, click on the Admit card link appearing on the homepage. Enter your application number, password and date of birth. Your admit card will show on the screen. Download the same and take a print out. Meanwhile, the admit card of JEE Main 2020 for April session was released on August 17, while the one for the January session, was released in December. Registering his objection to holding the NEET and JEE examinations, former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday sought to know should the students "pledge their lives to take the exams." The National Testing Agency (NTA) has made adequate arrangements for maintaining social distancing norms in the examinations centre for JEE (Mains) and NEET (UG), which are scheduled from September 1-6 and September 13, respectively. "For ensuring social distancing outside the examination hall, the entry and exit of candidates has been staggered. "The pandemic has already disrupted the academic plans of many students and institutions and we don't see the virus going away anytime soon. We should not let this be a zero academic year as it might have consequences on the bright future of several students," Ajit K Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee, told PTI. JEE exam centres have been increased to 660 from 570 while there are now 3,842 NEET centres, up from 2,546 for the convenience of students. Students have also been allotted exam centres of their choice: Ramesh Pokhriyal, Union Education Minister NTA DG told me that 7.5 lakhs out of 8.58 lakhs candidates in JEE have downloaded admit cards. For NEET, over 10 lakhs out of 15.97 lakhs candidates downloaded admit cards in 24 hrs. It shows that students want that exams are held at any cost: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Central Government should not conduct NEET-JEE 2020 exams due to rising COVID19 infections in the country. Tomorrow, we will hold protest against the Centre over its decision to conduct the exams: Rajasthan Education Minister and State Congress Chief Govind Singh Dotasra