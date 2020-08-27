NEET, JEE Exam 2020 LIVE: Fresh plea to postpone NEET examination to be presented in SC today

YouTube
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 09: In one last effort to bring a sigh of relief to students, senior lawyers of Supreme Court is all set to present a fresh plea in the apex court for postponement of NEET 2020 examination. The fresh plea not only seeks postponement but has also requested more examination centres to be provided to students, informed Advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava.

    Working pro-bono for the students, the advocate has sought the assistance of a senior advocate to help the cause on students' behest. The fresh plea in the Supreme Court also requests for a staggered examination over 5 - 6 days, much like the JEE Main examination.

    NEET, JEE Exam 2020 LIVE: Several top leaders demand Centre to postpone the examination

    11:48 AM, 9 Sep
    On August 17, a Supreme Court bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra had dismissed the pleas seeking the postponement of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE).
    11:09 AM, 9 Sep
    So far, the Supreme Court has already rejected pleas for postponement of NEET 2020 and JEE Main 2020 twice.
    10:59 AM, 9 Sep
    The NTA is scheduled to conduct NEET 2020 for over 15 lakh registered candidates is scheduled for September 13, 2020.
    10:22 AM, 9 Sep
    The fresh plea has factored in the recent orders of the Supreme Court and its firm stand to conduct the examination. As such, the new plea seeks relief for students by offering a middle road and better provisions to mitigate risk.
    10:15 AM, 9 Sep
    “15.67 lakh students are required to appear for NEET 2020 examination on September 13. There are many exam centres which would have more than 600 students! How would social distancing be maintained?” questions students.
    9:42 AM, 9 Sep
    The fact that 9 lakh students were spread over 7 days for JEE Main examination was also pointed out.
    8:53 AM, 9 Sep
    After the successful conduct of JEE Main 2020 examination by NTA, many students and experts had raised questions over comparing the JEE with NEET examination.
    3:24 PM, 8 Sep
    While the governments of Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh have assured students that they will provide them transportation, a group of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) alumni and students have also launched a portal to provide transport facilities to exam centres for the candidates in need.
    2:45 PM, 8 Sep
    Making hand sanitisers available at the entrance of the examination centre and inside the exam hall at all times, replacing the process of checking the admit cards of candidates with barcode readers, increasing the number of examination centres, alternate seating plans, fewer candidates per room and staggered entry and exit are among the steps the NTA has taken.
    2:01 PM, 8 Sep
    "Candidates have also been issued an advisory guiding them about the 'dos and don'ts' for proper social distancing. We have also written to states governments to extend support in local movement of the candidates so that they are able to reach their examination centres on time," the official added.
    1:57 PM, 8 Sep
    "For ensuring social distancing outside the examination hall, the entry and exit of candidates has been staggered. Adequate arrangements have also been made outside the examination centres to enable candidates stand with adequate social distancing while waiting," a senior NTA official said.
    1:42 PM, 8 Sep
    In order to maintain social distancing, the NTA has increased the number of centres from 2,546 to 3,843 for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) while the number of candidates per room has been reduced from earlier 24 to 12.
    1:23 PM, 8 Sep
    According to NTA officials, 15.97 lakh candidates from across the country have registered for NEET, which is a pen-paper based test unlike JEE.
    1:12 PM, 8 Sep
    The crucial exams are being conducted in September after being postponed twice in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.
    12:37 PM, 8 Sep
    After JEE Main, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is now gearing up for conducting medical entrance exam NEET scheduled to be held on September 13 for which over 15 lakh candidates have registered. The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE Main 2020), which began on September 1 for admission to engineering colleges, will conclude on Sunday.
    12:01 PM, 8 Sep
    The NEET-UG was originally scheduled for May 3, but was pushed to July 26 and then scheduled for September 13.
    11:44 AM, 8 Sep
    In order to maintain social distancing, the NTA has increased the number of centres from 2,546 to 3,843 for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) while the number of candidates per room has been reduced from earlier 24 to 12.
    11:09 AM, 8 Sep
    According to NTA officials, 1,597,000 candidates from across the country have registered for NEET, which is a pen-paper based test unlike JEE.
    10:39 AM, 8 Sep
    The exams are being conducted in September after being postponed twice in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.
    10:22 AM, 8 Sep
    A person in the know said since the test is not an annual affair anymore, candidates will get another chance in a few months.
    9:27 AM, 8 Sep
    Since the JEE (Main) is conducted twice a year now, may candidates have already taken it in January.
    8:56 AM, 8 Sep
    This figure is low, compared to previous years when attendance crossed 90 per cent for the engineering entrance exams, but officials feel that given the circumstances, a sizeable number of candidates have taken the test
    11:06 PM, 7 Sep
    The NEET-UG was originally scheduled for May 3, but was pushed to July 26 and then scheduled for September 13.
    11:05 PM, 7 Sep
    While the governments of Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh have assured students that they will provide them transportation, a group of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) alumni and students have also launched a portal to provide transport facilities to exam centres for the candidates in need.
    11:05 PM, 7 Sep
    The Metro Railway in Kolkata is planning to run special services for NEET candidates on September 13 to help them reach their examination centres.
    3:26 PM, 7 Sep
    This comes after it emerged that a large section of students had refrained from taking the exam despite having registered for it.
    2:59 PM, 7 Sep
    Citing the reason for his demand, Dr Swamy said, "This demand is because the Ministry publicised the % who downloaded the admission entry pass. Thereafter PM must take a call."
    1:48 PM, 7 Sep
    Swamy, who was against the exams being held, said it will help in administering the NEET exams scheduled.
    1:34 PM, 7 Sep
    Earlier Swamy demanded that the Ministry of Education must officially publish the state-wise percentage of students who took the JEE exam
    12:47 PM, 7 Sep
    The senior leader stated that it was now 'almost impossible' to ask the SC to reverse its earlier judgement on the exams.
    neet jee supreme court

