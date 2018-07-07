NEET, JEE to be conducted twice a year: HRD ministry

New Delhi, July 7: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) would be conducted twice a year from now on, said Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Prakash Javadekar on Saturday. He said National Testing Agency (NTA) would conduct NEET, JEE (Mains) and NET entrance exams.

Till now these exams were condcuted by the Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE). The minister also said that all these exams would be computer-based.

"National Testing Agency to conduct NEET, JEE, UGC NET and CMAT exams from now on, the exams will be computer-based. The examinations to be conducted on multiple dates. NEET and JEE exams to be conducted two times in a year, JEE in January and April and NEET in February and May," Javadekar said.

"Examination will be conducted for, say, two lakh students per day over four to five days. The student will have the choice to select their dates. It is more student-friendly and open," he added.

Students can appear for JEE and NEET twice a year and the best score will be considered for admission. NEET will be conducted in the months of February and May every year, Javadekar said. He said that while students can appear for NEET twice a year, the best score will be considered for admission.

For engineering aspirants, JEE (Mains) would be conducted in January and April every year. Javadekar added that all the exams would now be computer-based tests (online tests).

The minister also said that the syllabus and other formalities of the examinations will remain same.

