NEET, JEE 2020: Subramanian Swamy urges PM Modi to conduct exams after Diwali

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Aug 21: Amid growing concern over the novel coronavirus cases, the Bhartiya Janata Party leader Subramanian Swamy on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal to conduct the entrance examinations of NEET, JEE and other competitive exams till after Diwali.

"I have just spoken to the Minister of Education suggesting that NEET and other exams be conducted after Deepavali. The SC order the other day is not a bar since the Hon'ble Court has left the date to the government. I am sending an urgent letter to the PM just now," tweeted Swamy.

"There is wide spread desperation amongst the youth since this exam is make or break for them and they have to take it fully prepared. Holding the exam in toy opinion you may lead to a large number of suicides around the country of youth," the letter stated.

"Holding the exam in my opinion we may lead to a large number of suicides around the country of youth. The Supreme Court judgement doesn't mind the government at all.... on whether to now or two weeks later or two months later, the examinations. It is a policy decision of the government," he said.

JEE Main exam 20202 is scheduled to be held from September 1 to 6, while the date for conducting NEET is September 13.