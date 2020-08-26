NEET, JEE 2020: Govt must listen to students, find amicable solution, says Rahul

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Aug 26: Batting for the students taking the NEET-JEE exams, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday urged the central government to listen to their grievances and find an amicable solution.

The students have been demanding postponement of the medical and engineering entrance exams in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

Gandhi said the NEET-JEE aspirants are worried about their health and future due to concerns about coronavirus infection and floods in Assam and Bihar.

"NEET-JEE aspirants are worried about their health and future. They have genuine concerns of: fear of Covid19 infection, transport and lodging during pandemic and flood-mayhem in Assam and Bihar," he said on Twitter.

I warned you before: Rahul Gandhi slams Centre over RBI report

"GOI must listen to all stakeholders and find an acceptable solution," he said.

Covid vaccine update: India in talks with Russia for Sputnik V | Oneindia News

The former Congress president also dubbed the Modi government as "anti-students" and used a hashtag in this regard.