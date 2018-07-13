  • search

NEET Counselling 2018, all India round 2 seat allotment delayed, check details

    New Delhi, July 13: The NEET Counselling 2018, all India round 2 seat allotment has been delayed. Candidates are advised to keep a close watch on the official website for updates.

    Online NEET 2018 counselling process including the 2nd round result declaration has been delayed in compliance with the Madras HC order to award 196 grace marks to candidates who wrote NEET 2018 in Tamil. 

    12,679 MBBS and BDS seats were allocated after the first round of counselling under All India Quota. All India Ranks, AIR 1 to756774 were allotted medical and dental institutions after the Round 1 -Result. The registration process, payment and choice filling for AIQ counselling 2018 mop-up round would be carried out from 12th to 14th August, 2018.

