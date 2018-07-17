  • search

NEET 2nd phase counselling deadline extended, check updates

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    New Delhi, July 17: The deadline for online registration for second phase NEET counselling for state quota seats has been further extended by the Directorate General of Medical Education, Uttar Pradesh (UPDGME).

    Earlier the date had been extended till July 16, but now UPDGME has extended the deadline to July 18, 2018. Apart from the extended deadline, UPDGME has suspended the document process in view of the July 12 notice by Medical Counselling Committee.

    NEET 2nd phase counselling deadline extended, check updates

    MCC has suspended the second round of counselling indeterminately after the Madras High Court order directing CBSE to release revised rank list.

    The matter pertains to 49 erroneous questions in the Tamil version of the NEET question paper which had left many students in confusion. After a petition was filed at the Madras High Court, the Madurai bench had asked CBSE to award 196 grace marks to all the students who appeared for NEET in Tamil to level the playing field for such students.

    CBSE today filed a petition in Supreme Court challenging the Madras High Court order.

    Read more about:

    neet counselling cbse

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 17, 2018, 9:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 17, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue