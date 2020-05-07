NEET 2020: Test centres to be doubled

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 07: The number of centres to administer the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is likely to be doubled. Around 15 lakh candidates are set to take the test amidst the pandemic.

A report in the Indian Express says that the NTA has been asked by the HRD ministry to double the number of test centres to maintain social distancing. The NTA is now planning to seat two candidates, two metres apart. This would mean that there would have to be 6,000 test centres as opposed to the 3,000 to accommodate 15 lakh candidates, the report also stated.

The NEET, which is a pen and paper exam is the sole criteria for admission to all undergraduate medical programmes in the country. The NEET will be conducted on July 26, the report further states.