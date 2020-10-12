NEET 2020 result will be declared on Oct 16, special exam on October 14

New Delhi, Oct 12:

New Delhi, Oct 12: The NEET 2020 results will be declared soon. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

The Supreme Court on Monday approved the holding of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) on October 14 for students who had missed the medical entrance exam due to COVID-19.

The Bench headed by Chief Justice of India, S A Bobde passed the order based on a request made by the Solicitor General of India, Tushar Mehta. The court was informed by Mehta that the NEET 2020 result for UG will be declared on October 16.

A total of 15.97 lakh candidates had registered for NEET 2020 of which 85 to 90 per cent appeared for the examination which was conducted while adhering to norms due to the pandemic.

"For ensuring social distancing outside examination halls, a staggered entry and exit of candidates has been planned. Adequate arrangements have also been made outside examination centres to enable candidates stand with adequate social distancing while waiting," a senior NTA official said.

"Candidates have also been issued an advisory guiding them about the 'dos and don'ts' for proper social distancing. We have also written to states governments to extend support in local movement of the candidates so that they are able to reach their examination centres in time," the official added.

The testing agency has also changed centres for a few candidates this week in compliance with social distancing norms and COVID restrictions. However, the city of the exam centre hasn't been changed for any candidate.

Making hand sanitisers available at the entrance of the examination centre and inside the exam hall at all times, replacing the process of checking the admit cards of candidates with barcode readers, increasing the number of examination centres, alternate seating plans, fewer candidates per room and staggered entry and exit are among the steps the NTA has taken.