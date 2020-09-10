NEET 2020: Kolkata Metro to run 66 special trains for students on September 13

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, Sep 10: The Metro Railway in Kolkata has decided to operate special services on September 13 in a bid to ease travel woes of several thousand National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) aspirants, an official said on Wednesday.

This service will be exclusively for medical entrance examinees and their guardians, Metro Railway spokesperson Indrani Banerjee said.

To avail the metro facility, students need to show NEET admit cards at the gates of Metro stations as no token will be issued to them. These services will be available in every 15 minutes for the students.

"No token will be issued to commuters and only printed card tickets will be issued to the bonafide students and their guardians," Banerjee said.

As per updates, a total of 66 trains - 33 each in up and down directions - will be run on September 13 from 11 AM to 7 PM from the two terminal stations, Noapara and Kavi Subhash.

Candidates for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) had faced a tough time reaching exam centres due to lack of transport facilities earlier this month.

Normal Metro services were suspended due to lockdown announced in March and efforts are on to restart operations soon.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court refused to entertain a batch of pleas seeking deferment or cancellation of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) scheduled for September 13.

Meanwhile, Vignesh, 19, an aspiring medical student from Ariyalur district, Tamil Nadu on Wednesday allegedly committed suicide over fear and anxiety about the forthcoming National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). But, no suicide note has been found so far.