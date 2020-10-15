NEET 2020 Exam result update: All you should know

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 15: The NEET 2020 exam results will be declared tomorrow. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

The Supreme Court on Monday approved the holding of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) on October 14 for students who had missed the medical entrance exam due to COVID-19.

"As per the revised SOP by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare...candidates who were COVID-19 positive or in containment zones had to appear the aforesaid exam on a later date, in view of the safety of the other candidates and exam personnel," a statement by the NTA read. The NEET re-exam will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm on October 14.

The Bench headed by Chief Justice of India, S A Bobde passed the order based on a request made by the Solicitor General of India, Tushar Mehta. The court was informed by Mehta that the NEET 2020 result for UG will be declared on October 16.

A total of 15.97 lakh candidates had registered for NEET 2020 of which 85 to 90 per cent appeared for the examination which was conducted while adhering to norms due to the pandemic.

"For ensuring social distancing outside examination halls, a staggered entry and exit of candidates has been planned. Adequate arrangements have also been made outside examination centres to enable candidates stand with adequate social distancing while waiting," a senior NTA official said.

"Candidates have also been issued an advisory guiding them about the 'dos and don'ts' for proper social distancing. We have also written to states governments to extend support in local movement of the candidates so that they are able to reach their examination centres in time," the official added.

The testing agency has also changed centres for a few candidates this week in compliance with social distancing norms and COVID restrictions. However, the city of the exam centre hasn't been changed for any candidate.

Making hand sanitisers available at the entrance of the examination centre and inside the exam hall at all times, replacing the process of checking the admit cards of candidates with barcode readers, increasing the number of examination centres, alternate seating plans, fewer candidates per room and staggered entry and exit are among the steps the NTA has taken.

NEETA 2020 official notice:

The NEET (UG) 2020 was conducted throughout the country on 13th September 2020 for 15.97 lacs registered candidates.

However, as per the revised SOP of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare dated 10.10.2020, the Candidates who were either COVID-19 positive or in containment zones (as on 13.09.2020), had to appear the aforesaid exam on a later date, in view of the safety of the other candidates and exam personnel.

In view of the above, the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India had been approached by NTA through I.A No. 100861/2020 in C.A. No. 11230 of 2018 in the matter of "CBSE Vs. T.K. Rangarajan & Ors." for permission to conduct NEET (UG) 2020 in second part for the COVID-19 affected candidates, who were either COVID-19 positive or were in containment zones (as on 13.09.2020) and approached NTA, as well as for any such candidate who may approach the applicant, 24 hours before the commencement of the examination (with certificates from competent authority regarding their COVID-19 status or being in containment zone at relevant time).

The Hon'ble Supreme Court, was pleased to allow NTA to conduct the NEET (UG) 2020 in second part on 14.10.2020 for the candidates who could not appear in NEET (UG) 2020 on 13.09.2020 for the above mentioned candidates.

Accordingly, the exam for aforesaid candidates is going to be conducted on 14.10.2020 (Wednesday) from 2:00-5:00 p.m and the combined Result of NEET (UG) 2020 (held on 13.09.2020 and to be held on 14.10.2020), would be declared on 16.10.2020 (Friday).

The candidates are advised to keep visiting ntaneet.nic.in and www.nta.ac.in for latest updates.