NEET 2020 admit card released; how to download

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Aug 26: Amid growing clamour for the postponement of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exam, the National Testing Agency released the admit card of the NEET exams today.

NEET UG 2020 will be held on September 13 for which over 15 lakh candidates have registered. Candidates can now download it from the official website at ntaneet.nic.in.

How to download NEET UG Admit Card 2020:

Go to the official website at ntaneet.nic.in

Click on the Admit card link flashing on the homepage

Provide your registration number and password

Your admit card will be displayed on screen.

Download and take its print out

The Joint Entrance Examination (Main) and the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) will be conducted in September as scheduled, officials said on Tuesday, amid a growing chorus for postponing the crucial tests in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The National Testing Agency said it has planned several steps to conduct the papers safely which include increasing the number of examination centers, alternate seating plan, fewer candidates per room and staggered entry and exit.

These steps have been introduced to ensure adherence to social distancing norms at the centres in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, it said.

Officials in the Ministry of Education asserted the exams will be conducted as per schedule.

While the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) is scheduled from September 1-6, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) is planned on September 13.