NEET 2020: 19-year-old girl from Coimbatore commits suicide; second such death in a week

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Madurai(TN), Sep 12: A 19 year-old medical aspirant died of alleged suicide here on Saturday, apparently 'apprehensive' over the National Entrance cum Eligibility Test (NEET), police said.

The victim, identified as Jothisri Durga, was found hanging at her residence and a purported suicide note left behind by her said she was 'apprehensive' though others had high 'hopes' on her, they said.

The death, which comes days after another medical aspirant in Ariyalur in the state allegedly committed suicide, drew sharp responses from Tamil Nadu political parties opposed to NEET, even as Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam of the ruling AIADMK expressed shock over the incident. DMK President M K Stalin said NEET "is not an exam at all."

In a tweet, Panneerselvam expressed grief over such incidents concerning the students, who are the "pillars of future." "Students should learn to face any situation with guts and parents should aid them in this," the deputy CM, also AIADMK Coordinator, said.

Stalin, Leader of Opposition in Tamil Nadu Assembly, expressed shock over the suicide but said killing oneself was not the solution. "We can realise from the death of Anitha (a medical aspirant who died of suicide in 2017) to Jothisri Durga that NEET is severely affecting students," he said in a tweet.

"I repeat, suicide is not a solution; NEET is not an exam at all. #BanNeet_SaveTNStudents," he added. PMK MP Dr Anbumani Ramadoss, whose party is NDA constituent, condoled the student's death and expressed his sympathies with her family. "#SayNoToNEET #BanNEET," the PMK Youth Wing leader tweeted.

His father and party founder Dr S Ramadoss also called for scrapping the exam. MDMK founder and Rajya Sabha MP Vaiko slammed the BJP-led Centre, saying suicides of students in the state was happening due to the "imposition" of NEET on them.

Recalling various instances of suicides by students in Tamil Nadu, including that of Anita which had sparked an outrage in the state, Vaiko alleged that despite their high class XII scores, students from the poorer sections were 'filtered' in NEET and their medical dreams 'destroyed.'

"Cancellation of NEET alone can prevent such deaths," he said in a statement.

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam leader and independent legislator, TTV Dhinakaran expressed anguish over Durga's death. On Wednesday,the Supreme Court had refused to entertain a batch of pleas seeking deferment or cancellation of NEET scheduled for Sunday.

A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan had said that authorities will take all necessary steps for conducting the NEET-undergraduate exam amid the COVID-19 pandemic for admission in medical courses.