NEET 2019 registration starts from today; notification on nta.ac.in to be out soon

New Delhi, Nov 1: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will start the registration process of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) 2019 for undergraduate courses soon.

The notification would be available on the official websites nta.ac.in and ntaneet.nic.in. Students interested in applying for MBBS and BDS Courses in various medical and dental colleges in the country - or abroad, are required to appear for the examination and accordingly fill the form.

According to an official from the NTA, the agency is making all the arrangements for the release of the NEET 2019 notification and it is confident that the registration process to begin from November 1, 2018.

Steps to follow

Log on to the official website of NTA, www.nta.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the tab which says, 'Medical'

Click on the 'Registration tab' on the next webpage that you see

Fill the application form for NEET UG 2019

Click on Submit button

NEET 2019: Important Dates

NEET 2019 registration begins: November 1, 2018 to November 30, 2018

NEET 2019 registration ends: November 30, 2018

Downloading of admit cards: April 15, 2019

NEET 2019 exam on: May 5, 2019

NEET 2019 results to be announced on: June 5, 2019