Corrections in NEET 2019 application form: Window open till Jan 31

India

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, Jan 16: The corrections in the NEET 2019 application form can be done till January 31, 2019. The window for making corrections opened on January 15 and will remain open till January 31 after which no request in any change would be entertained.

NEET 2019 will be conducted on May 5 in a single shift. The shift timing of NEET 2019 is 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM. The candidates who have applied for NEET 2019 examination can visit the official website of NTA NEET - ntaneet.nic.in- to check their online application form for any errors and make necessary changes.

Steps to make corrections in the NEET 2019 application form:

Visit ntaneet.nic.in .

. On the left side of the page, there is a option "One Time Correction". Click on it.

You can directly go to application form correction page by clicking here

Enter application number and password.

Carefully check all the data you have filled in the NEET UG 2019 application form

Make corrections if any and click on Save.

The Ministry of Human Resource development (MHRD), Government of India (GOI) has established National Testing Agency (NTA) as an independent autonomous and self-sustained premier testing organisation for conducting efficient, transparent and international standard test in order to access the competency of candidates for admission to premier higher education institutions.

As per regulations framed under the Indian Medical Council Act -1956 and the Dentists Act-1948 and as amended from time to time, NATIONAL ELIGIBILITY CUM ENTRANCE TEST (UG) 2019 (NEET (UG) - 2019) will be conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) for admission to MBBS/BDS Courses in Indian Medical/Dental Colleges run with the approval of Medical Council of India/Dental Council of India under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India except for the institutions established through an Act of Parliament i.e. AIIMS and JIPMER Puducherry.