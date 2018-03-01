NEET 2018: Important notice

The CBSE has released an important notice relating to NEET 2018. CBSE has clarified that the onus of deciding the eligibility criteria rests solely on the shoulders of Medical Council of India, MCI. CBSE as a convenor of the examination merely participates in the capacity of implementing the guidelines set by MCI for the examination. As such, the board has confirmed that all the grievances received by CBSE in regards the open school like NIOS students' eligibility are being disposed of.

CBSE also issued a clarification that it is neither responsible nor in the position to make any changes. In effect, the board is asking students to stop sending their grievances in this regards. Even Supreme Court has refused to interfere this year with the NEET 2018 processes.

