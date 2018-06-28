NEET 2018: DMER Maharashtra Phase 2, documents required

NEET 2018: The verification schedule for phase two counselling of NEET UG 2018 has been released by the Directorate of Medical Education and Research, Maharashtra.

Candidates having the rank of 1,75,000 onwards can apply for the Phase 2 document verification that will be conducted from July 14. The online window, dmer.org, of the document verification will be closed on July 24.

Documents to be verified:

Admit card, Proof of nationality, voters id card, aadhar id, NEET UG mark sheet, A copy of online application form, HSC (Class 12) mark sheet, SSC (Class 10) mark sheet, Health certificate at the time of online document verification process. The document verification process will be closed on July 24.

Eligible candidates:

Only those candidates can appear for the counselling who have qualified NEET UG 2018, obtaining a minimum of 50 per cent (40th percentile for SC/ST/OBC and 45th percentage for general-physically handicapped).

