English
  • Sports

NEET 2018: DMER Maharashtra Phase 2, documents required

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    NEET 2018: The verification schedule for phase two counselling of NEET UG 2018 has been released by the Directorate of Medical Education and Research, Maharashtra.

    NEET 2018: DMER Maharashtra Phase 2, documents required

    Candidates having the rank of 1,75,000 onwards can apply for the Phase 2 document verification that will be conducted from July 14. The online window, dmer.org, of the document verification will be closed on July 24.

    Documents to be verified:

    Admit card, Proof of nationality, voters id card, aadhar id, NEET UG mark sheet, A copy of online application form, HSC (Class 12) mark sheet, SSC (Class 10) mark sheet, Health certificate at the time of online document verification process. The document verification process will be closed on July 24.

    Eligible candidates:

    Only those candidates can appear for the counselling who have qualified NEET UG 2018, obtaining a minimum of 50 per cent (40th percentile for SC/ST/OBC and 45th percentage for general-physically handicapped).

    Read more about:

    neet mahrashtra

    Story first published: Thursday, June 28, 2018, 7:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 28, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue