NEET 2018 admit card release date delayed: Hall tickets expected soon

The release date of the NEET 2018 admit card has been delayed. The admit card or hall ticket once released will be available on the official website.

The admit card was to release in the second week of April, but the board is yet to make an official announcement on the release.

Candidates are required to download the admit cards from the website and follow the instructions given in admit cards for appearing in the entrance exam which is scheduled to be held on May 6.

Candidate may note that admit cards will not be sent by post. When candidate will download the admit card, a copy of the same in pdf format will also be emailed to the candidate on the registered email id.

The Admit Card will bear the candidate's Roll Number, Name, Father's Name, Category, Sub-Category, Photograph, Signature, Date of Birth, Language of Question Paper with Name and Address of examination centre allotted.

Candidates should carefully examine the admit card downloaded by then for all the entries made in it. According the regulations, the candidate must show, on demand, the admit card for admission in the examination hall. A candidate who does not possess a valid Admit Card will not be admitted to the examination hall under any circumstances by the Centre Superintendent.

Candidates are not allowed to carry any material except the admit card and photograph inside the Examination Hall. For the NEET 2018 exam, a candidates will need to bring admit card alongwith passport size photograph affixed on it and one more passport size photograph to be affixed on attendance sheet. The NEET 2018 admit card/hall ticket will be available on cbseneet.nic.in once released.

