NEET 2018: Aadhaar, photocopy mandatory says Madras HC

Aadhaar and its photocopy are compulsory for counselling during the NEET 2018, the Madras High Court has said. It said that Aadhaar and its photocopy would be mandatory for medical admissions in Tamil Nadu.

Justice N Kirubakaran passed this interim order after the petitioners alleged that many students from other states have been allotted MBBS seats in Tamil Nadu based on nativity certificates obtained fraudulently, while adversely affecting the scope of students from Tamil Nadu to get admitted to the courses.

The court has now directed medical education authorities who are overseeing the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)-based state-wise counselling in Tamil Nadu to insist on production of Aadhaar cards.

In March this year, the Supreme Court has directed the CBSE to not make the twelve-digit identification number mandatory for enrolment of students appearing in NEET 2018 and other all-India exams. In its initial notification, the CBSE had asked the applicants to fill-in Aadhaar details.

Acommittee of advocates and government officials informed the court that a random verification of nativity certificates presented by 296 students admitted to MBBS in last academic year in the state through NEET under CBSE category were found to be issued without any inquiry or scrutiny.

"To confirm that the genuine state candidates are benefited under the state quota", the court also said, "It is appropriate to make the production of Aadhaar card and a photocopy of it compulsory at the time of counselling".

By this method, students from other states could be prevented from getting the benefit under the state quota, the judge said.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day