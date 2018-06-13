Neeru Randhawa Assault: Actor Armaan Kohli bail rejected, sent to judicial custody till June 26

Actor Armaan Kohli accused of allegedly assaulting his girlfriend Neeru Randhawa was on Wednesday produced before Bandra Court in Mumbai.

Armaan Kohli was arrested from a farmhouse in Lonavala on Tuesday. He had been allegedly absconding ever since his girlfriend Neeru Randhawa filed a physical assault complaint against him on June 3.

The couple had a fight over financial issues on June 3, and Armaan Kohli, in a fit of anger, pushed Neeru Randhawa down a flight of stairs, according to reports. Neeru Randhawa also alleges Armaan Kohli grabbed her by the hair and hit her head against the floor.

Neeru Randhawa suffered head injuries and was hospitalised in Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital.

Armaan Kohli and Neeru Randhawa have been in a live-in relationship since 2015. They met through a common friend and soon started dating.

Son of filmmaker Rajkumar Kohli, Armaan began his acting career as a child artiste and later went on to do films like Virodhi, Dushman Zamana, Anaam, Koyal, Kohra, Dushmani, Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani etc to name a few as the lead actor.

The actor made headlines during Bigg Boss 7 over his relationship with co-contestant Tanishaa Mukerji, daughter of veteran actress Tanuja.

