Needs assessment, former defence minister warns of China’s changed priority

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 25: Former defence minister, A K Antony has said that Beijing has sudden changed its priority as Galwan Valley was never a point of dispute.

"In UPA II, I found some changes in Chinese priority. That is why Depsang and Chumar, they came into our territory and after our persuasion, they went back. At that time, their priority was their conflict in the South China Sea. They were trying to completely bring it under their control. They were more concerned about Taiwan. Hong Kong, Xinjiang. But again they have changed their priority," Antony told The Indian Express.

No meaningful disengagement: China wants India to see itself differently

During UPA II, whenever there was a dispute, they used to go back to their original position. But now, they have changed their priority suddenly. There is something deep which we have to assess. The government needs to study this deeply."

Antony also said that during the Congress regime, India had started constructing a road to the Galwan Valley and added that China's act is sheer betrayal. Over the years, the Indian and Chinese armies have identified more than a dozen disputed areas. But Galwan Valley was never a disputed area. It is Indian territory. Our sovereignty was undisputed.

During UPA II, we started constructing the road to the Galwan Valley. At that time, there was no objection from the Chinese side. Suddenly, they have come in large numbers and pushed into the Indian area, which ended in the tragic martyrdom of 20 brave soldiers, Antony also told The Indian Express in the interview.