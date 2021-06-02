Cyclone Yaas: Amit Shah to hold review meeting with Chief Ministers of states to be affected

Need uniform, effective law against healthcare violence: IMA writes to Amit Shah

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 02: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has appealed to the Centre demanding a strong and effective law to safeguard the healthcare professionals in the country.

In a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the IMA said, "the incidents of healthcare violence have increased over the years and have become widespread, and the dreaded entity poses to be a threat to the medical practice."

"Doctors and healthcare staff are finding it difficult to work under the stress of violence. Healthcare violence has become an alarming phenomenon across the country. The real size of the problem is largely unknown and recent information shows that the current knowledge is only the tip of the iceberg," the IMA said.

The top medical body said "India needed a comprehensive, uniform and effective law against the healthcare violence and demanded that strong action be taken against the culprits behind the attack on Assam doctor."

The IMA letter came a day after a group of people assaulted a doctor at a hospital in Hojai district of Assam following the death of a Covid-19 patient.

Lakshadweep MP says Amit Shah has assured draft laws won't be finalised without consulting locals

A video of the attack which has gone viral on social media showed that a person, apparently looked like the doctor, was being assaulted by a group of people, including women.

Reacting to the incident, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, 'Such barbaric attacks on our frontline workers won't be tolerated by our administration.' He asked the Special DGP (Law and Order) Gyanendra Pratap Singh to ensure that the culprits are brought to justice.

Singh said in a tweet that instructions have been given to the Hojai SP to arrest all persons involved in assaulting the doctor, identified as Seuj Kumar Senapati.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, June 2, 2021, 9:19 [IST]