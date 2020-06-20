Need to strengthen build up on our side, invest in defence more to beat Chinese:Former R&AW official

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 20: India has maintained amidst the stand off with China that it will do anything to defend its territorial integrity.

In the current scenario, the question is what should India do to overcome the existing crisis at the Galwan Valley.

OneIndia caught up with former officer of the Research and Analysis Wing, Amar Bhushan to find out what exactly should India's response be now.

China claims whole of Galwan Valley, hopes India will work with it

Amar Bhushan says that India must prepare as best as possible. We need to strengthen the build up on our side. Build our economy and take a long term view of making India self-reliant Bhushan also says.

We need to talk simulteneously as well. There will be no full fledged war that would take place between the two countries. However we must also bear in mind that close to Ladakh, there is Tibet. The Chinese may have humbled the Tibetans, but they have not wiped out the resentment. Then there is Xinjiang and it is boiling. If the Chinese at all get beaten in some area, it will give them an impetus to rise. Hence they will not go in for any misadventure, Bhushan also says.

Pakistan drone shot down in Kathua, was carrying weapons into the Kashmir Valley | Oneindia News

We need to keep building up. Our sad policy has always been that we never invested in defence, Once a situation was over, we did not use those years of peace to build our defence infrastructure, the former R&AW officer points out. We need to use peace times to build our capabilities. Let us not be in a situation where we have to depend on others, Bhushan also says.

The big lesson from all this is we need to be self-reliant, without being xenophobic. In the days to come China will for turning Nepal into a client state. They will give them infrastructure. We must ensure that we never relax our defence, Amar Bhushan further adds.