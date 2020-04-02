Need to set up Crisis Management Groups at district level: PM to CMs

New Delhi, Apr 02: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today underscored the importance of coordinated action and the need to avoid overlaps in efforts of stakeholders during the fight against coronavirus.

Interacting through video conferencing with the Chief Ministers, the Prime Minister talked about the need of setting up Crisis Management Groups at district level and appointment of District Surveillance Officers.

He said that data must be taken from the accredited labs for testing - this will ensure congruence in data of district, state and centre. He said it is necessary to ensure staggered release of funds to the beneficiaries under PM Garib Kalyan Yojana to avoid crowding at banks.

The war has just begun, let us not let the lockdown go waste: PM to Chief Ministers

Modi said that considering that this is the time to harvest crops, the government has given some relaxation from lockdown but it is necessary to continuously monitor and maintain social distancing as much as possible.

He asked the states to think of other platforms for procuring grains apart from APMC, and explore the possibility of creating pooling platforms for rural areas, like that in ride sharing apps, which can be used for this purpose.