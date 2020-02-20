Need to energise cadre: Shashi Tharoor backs Sandeep Dikshit on 'non-Gandhi as Congress chief'

New Delhi, Feb 20:

New Delhi, Feb 20: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Thursday backed Sandeep Dikshit view on party leadership and said that dozens of party workers from across the country had expressed the same opinion privately.

After Delhi debacle, Dikshit had said there were many leaders in Congress who were capable of leading the party and accused the party high command of inaction over the question of the election of a party president.

"What Sandeep Dikshit said openly is what dozens of party leaders from across the country are saying privately, including many with responsible positions in the Party. I renew my appeal toCWC to hold leadership elections to energise workers and inspire voters," tweeted Tharoor.

However, Nirupam expressed his displeasure and tweeted: "Rahul Gandhi is the only leader who can lead the party and can save it. Other leaders are just a group leader and such leaders at the helm will encourage more groupism. Period !"

Earlier, Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia had underscored the urgent need for new thinking and new ideology in the grand old political party.

"The Delhi result is highly disappointing for us. We urgently need new thinking and work approach as the country has changed now," Scindia told reporters.

Sonia Gandhi returned to steer the party after Rahul Gandhi had resigned from the top post on May 25, just days after the party's dismal performance in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.