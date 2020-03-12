Need to change the system: Superstar Rajinikanth on Tamil Nadu politics

Chennai, Mar 12: Superstar Rajinikanth on Thursday called for a meeting in Chennai's Leela Palace where he addressed the media and senior functionaries of the Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM) of his and said that he wants to change the political system in the state.

Earlier, senior functionaries of the Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM) reportedly said that the meeting would focus on revamping the organisation ahead of Tamil Nadu's 2021 Assembly elections.

However, sources close to the RMM functionaries had said that the launch of Rajinikanth's political entrance would be around April 14.

Meanwhile, several followers of Rajinikanth took to Twitter with a screen grab of the film "Baba" where the calender had mentioned today's date (March 12) and began to celebrate that the actor-politician would announce the launch date for his political party on this day.

Rajinikanth's transfer from "Box office" to the "Ballot box" came on December 31, 2017, after he revealed that he would soon join politics.

During the event, Rajinikanth stressed upon the revamping Tamil Nadu's political system and said that he wants to correct the system in the state.

"There will be 65 per cent of educated youth in my party," Rajinikanth said, adding that he had never thought of the Chief Minister's post, but only wants a change the system in politics.

He also further went on to claim that funds by the Centre and state government are "not reaching the residents of Tamil Nadu".