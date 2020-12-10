Need to address threats posed by bio-terror: Rajnath at ADMM-Plus

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 10: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that there is a need to address the threats posed by bio-terrorism and pandemic diseases. He was speaking at the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting Plus (ADMM-Plus) on Thursday.

The threats to the rules based order, maritime security, cyber related crimes and terrorism, remain the challenge and we need to address these as a forum. The ADMPP-Plus is a platform for ASEAN and its 8 dialogue partners, Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, Republic of Korea, Russia and the United Sates to strengthen security and defence cooperation for peace, stability and development in the region.

Singh also said that the collective achievement in the past has been remarkable in advancing multilateral cooperation through strategic dialogue and practical security cooperation.

ADMM has grown in the last decade to become the fulcrum of peace, stability and rules-based order in this region. Exercising self-restraint in the conduct of activities and avoiding actions that may further complicate the situation, will go a long way in bringing sustained peace to the region, the Defence Minister also said.