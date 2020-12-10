Need robust global cooperation to fight cross border tax evasion: Sitharaman

YouTube
    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 10: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman stressed upon the need for robust global cooperation to fight cross-border tax evasion and avoidance.

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

    Addressing the 13th Plenary Meeting of the Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes, she called upon the international community for further strengthening and broadening of the tax transparency agenda to include global cooperation on assistance in recovery of taxes, and measures to tackle emerging risks to tax transparency.

    Sitharaman urges DRI, customs to ensure every economic offender is taken to task

    "The Global Forum constituted on the initiative of G-20 and has 161 jurisdictions of the world as its members. FM @nsitharaman emphasised on the continued need of robust global cooperation and tax transparency framework to fight cross-border tax evasion and avoidance," the finance ministry said in a tweet.

    nirmala sitharaman

    Story first published: Thursday, December 10, 2020, 8:27 [IST]
