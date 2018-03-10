Need for more exchange between students: Emmanuel Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron, who is on a four-day visit to India stressed on the need for student exchange programmes between India and France.

In an interaction with students at Delhi, the French president said there was a need for more exchange between the French and the Indian people and students and that he wanted most of the researchers from India to come to France.

"I think we need more exchange between our people, our students. I want most of the researchers to come to France and I am happy to be here today," he said.

The French president said he wanted to double the number of Indian students coming to France and increase the number of French students going to India.

"I want to double the number of Indian students coming to France and also want to increase the number of French students going to India," President Macron said.

"We're in the middle of revolution on digital era and climate change. We need more speediness. What we need is a change in mindset, facilitate entrepreneurship, increase risk takers' numbers. Artificial Intelligence is big game changer but you need to start it from the ground," the French President said.

"Most of the issues we have today, on climate, on terrorism are because of the short-term vision of most of the leaders. They were greedy," the French President said.

Earlier on Saturday, India and France signed as many as 14 bilateral agreements aimed at boosting ties at the Hyderabad House in the national capital.

OneIndia News

For Breaking News from Oneindia. Get instant news updates throughout the day.