Need more CNG stations in state: Yogi

India

June 20

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, June 20: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath met Union petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan and demanded setting up more compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) stations in the state to help check air pollution.

Adityanath also assured Pradhan that the state government would extend all cooperation in mixing ethnol with fuel so as to lessen the import of crude, a statement from the UP government said.

The CM urged Pradhan to allot more petrol pumps on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway for the benefit of the people, it said.

Earlier in the day, Adityanath had also attended the felicitation of J P Nadda at the BJP headquarters here after being made the party's working president.