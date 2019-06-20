  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Need more CNG stations in state: Yogi

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, June 20: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath met Union petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan and demanded setting up more compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) stations in the state to help check air pollution.

    Adityanath also assured Pradhan that the state government would extend all cooperation in mixing ethnol with fuel so as to lessen the import of crude, a statement from the UP government said.

    Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath
    Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath

    The CM urged Pradhan to allot more petrol pumps on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway for the benefit of the people, it said.

    No anti-national activities on campus: Yogi Adityanath to all universities

    Earlier in the day, Adityanath had also attended the felicitation of J P Nadda at the BJP headquarters here after being made the party's working president.

    More YOGI ADITYANATH News

    Read more about:

    yogi adityanath air pollution uttar pradesh chief minister cng

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue