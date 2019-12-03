  • search
    Nearly 15 lakh people nationwide sign petitions seeking justice for Hyderabad Vet

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 03: Over 15 lakh people from across the country have signed petitions on change.org in the last four days seeking justice for the 27-year-old veterinarian who was brutally raped and murdered in Hyderabad.

    Started on November 29, the petition gathered 3 lakh supporters in just 24 hours and continued to grow rapidly, according to a statement by change.org.

    Representational Image

    "Within four days, over 500 petitions have been started by regular citizens in an attempt to register protest and anger and the biggest petition that has gathered the signatures of over 8 lakh people has been started by another veterinarian from Mumbai Dr Shantanu Kodape," the statement said.

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 3, 2019, 14:32 [IST]
