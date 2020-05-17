NDMA orders extension of lockdown till May 31

New Delhi, May 17: The nationwide lockdown has been extended till May 31, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) announced on Sunday.

The guidelines for the fourth phase of the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown is expected to be announced soon as Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla's meeting with officials.

In an order, the NDMA said lockdown measures need to be implemented for a further period of 14 days in the country to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The NDMA, in exercise of powers under Section 6 (2) (i) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, hereby directs the ministries and departments of the Government of India, state governments and state authorities to continue the lockdown measures up to May 31, NDMA member secretary G V V Sarma said.

The authority further directs the National Executive Committee, headed by the Union Home Secretary, to issue modifications in the guidelines as necessary, keeping in view the need to open up economic activities while containing the spread of COVID-19, the order said.

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 2,872 and the number of total positive cases climbed to 90,927 Sunday morning, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The lockdown was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 for 21 days with effect from March 25. It was then extended till May 3 and again till May 17.