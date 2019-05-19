NDA to return with 306 seats, predicts Times Now-VMR Exit Poll

  • search
    New Delhi, May 19: The NDA government is set to return to power with 306 seats in the Lok sabha Elections 2019, according to Times Now VMR survey. The UPA on the other hand is projected to win 132 seats, while 104 seats are likely to be bagged by otehr parties.

    A party or alliance needs 272 seats to win a majority. In 2014, the NDA had won 336 Lok Sabha seats, with the BJP alone winning 282 seats in a sweep credited to Narendra Modi wave.

    Janta Ki Baat-Republic Exit poll gives 305 for NDA, 124 for UPA

    The Congress led by Rahul Gandhi would improve its performance over the all-time low tally of just 44 seats in 2014 but the coalition led by the key opposition party, is nowhere close to stopping PM Modi's poll juggernaut.

