NDA to meet today to formally elect PM Modi as leader

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 25: Newly elected lawmakers of the ruling National Democratic Alliance will meet in New Delhi on Saturday to elect Modi as their leader and pave the way for his swearing in as Prime Minister, most likely on May 30.

Many party leaders are of the view that Shah will join the Modi Cabinet and be given one of the four key ministries Home, Finance, External Affairs and Defence.

With Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj having health issues, there have been talks whether they will be part of the new dispensation or not.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to continue with a key role in the new government.

Thumping victory done: Will Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj be part of government

With Smriti Irani handing a shock defeat to Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Amethi, it is expected that the party may reward her with an important responsibility.

A number of senior faces from the outgoing cabinet including Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Piyush Goyal, Narendra Singh Tomar and Prakash Javadekar are set to figure in the new cabinet.

Among allies, Shiv Sena and JD(U) are likely to be given cabinet berths as both the parties have done exceedingly well, winning 18 and 16 respectively.

The party will reward new faces from states like West Bengal, Odisha and Telangana where it has made significant inroads.

With 61 of 69 seats, how BJP took the Hindi Heartland back

With Modi already being announced as the prime ministerial candidate of the alliance, the meeting is being considered a mere formality.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has got more than 350 members in Lok Sabha, including 303 of the BJP. According to sources, Modi is likely to visit his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on May 28, before oath-taking by new members on May 30.