NDA seat sharing deal: JD(U) to contest 122 seats in Bihar, BJP 121

India

oi-Deepika S

Patna, Oct 06: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Tuesday announced the seat-sharing details for the upcoming Bihar elections even as allies JDU and LJP continue their slugfest, which has resulted in the Chirag Paswan-led party deciding to go solo in the polls.

Under the new arrangement, the JD(U) will contest on 122 seats which the remaining 121 will be contested by the BJP.

The JD(U) will give five of its seats to the Hindustan Away Morcha. The BJP on the other hand will give its share of seats to the Vikassheel Insaan Party, which had walked out of the opposition Grand Alliance last week.

It may be recalled that the LJP had walked out of the NDA. Its leader Chirag Paswan targeted Bihar Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar and appealed to the people to vote against him.

He claimed that his party along with the BJP will come to power in the state after the assembly polls.

Paswan told a vote for the JD(U) will force the migration of their children tomorrow.

The LJP also decided to put up its candidates against the JD(U) while citing ideological differences. The party said that it would not accept the leadership of Nitish Kumar.

In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP and the JD(U) fought 17 seats each, while their third ally, Lok Janshakti Party, contested the remaining six.

In 2015, the BJP had contested 157 seats, LJP 42 seats, RLSP 23 seats and HAM had got 21 seats. The NDA had not announced any chief ministerial candidate. While the BJP won just 53 seats, the LJP and the RLSP won two each while the HAM could win just one, as the 'Mahagathbandhan romped to power.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the JD(U) had contested alone and won only two seats, while the BJP, in an alliance with the RLSP and the LJP, won 31 out of 40 seats.