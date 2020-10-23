NDA's win will make Bihar 'Aatmanirbhar': Top quotes from PM Modi's Bihar rally

Bihar elections 2020: UPA wasted 10 years of Nitish Kumar, didn't let him work, says PM Modi

Patna, Oct 23: Addressing a rally in Dehri-on Sone (Sasaram), Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the efforts of the Nitish Kumar government in handling the covid pandemic. "The decisions and steps taken by the state govt and people of Bihar against the pandemic are highly commendable," he added.

PM Modi will also hold rallies in Gaya, and Bhagalpur later in the day. He is scheduled to hold 12 rallies in the state in the coming days.

Here are the top quotes from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Sasaram rally

NDA govt under Nitish Kumar in Bihar is necessary to strengthen resolve of 'aatmanirbhar Bharat

People in the state have decided that those who have a history of making Bihar ''Bimaru'' will not be allowed to return.

Even before the polls, the people of Bihar have given their message and all surveys show that the NDA government will retain power in the state.

The sons of Bihar laid down their lives for the tricolour, but did not let 'Mother' India's head bow.

PM Modi also slammed the opposition for its demand of restoring Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, accusing them of siding with those conspiring to weaken India.

India will not back off from the decisions it has taken.

Modi also hit out at the Opposition for protesting farm laws and accused them of siding with middlemen.

Modi also paid tributes to LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan and former RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh who passed away recently.