NDA releases Bihar candidate list, gives Nawada to LJP

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

New Delhi, Mar 23: The NDA in Bihar, comprising the BJP, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) and Ram Vilas Paswan's LJP, Saturday announced its candidates for 39 out of the total 40 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) dropped sitting MP and the critique of Modi government Shatrughan Sinha from candidates' list released for Bihar.

BJP in-charge for Bihar, Bhupendra Yadav announced Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad to be BJP's candidate from Patna Sahib.

Nawada MP, Giriraj Singh to contest from Begusarai. Giriraj Singh has been moved from his Navada Lok Sabha constituency to Begusarai seat. He had voiced concern over the 'speculation' that his constituency might be changed.

Ramkirpal Yadav to contest from Patliputra, RK Singh from Arrah, Aswani Choubey from Buxar, Radha Mohan Singh from East Champaran, Rajiv Pratap Rudy from Saran.

Nawada Lok Sabha seat has gone to the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) as part of the seat sharing arrangement. BJP's alliance LJP's Chandan Kumar to contest from Nawada and Chirag Paswan, son of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, to contest from Jamui.

The list was released at a press conference attended by Bihar BJP chief Nityanand Rai, JD-U state president Vashisht Narayan Singh and LJP state unit head Pashupati Paras.

On March 17, the three NDA constituents announced the list of constituencies each party will contest in the Lok Sabha election. The BJP and JD-U are contesting 17 Lok Sabha seats each in Bihar. The LJP has got remaining six seats in the NDA seat-sharing arrangement.