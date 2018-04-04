NDA lawmakers have decided to not take salary and allowances for 23 days as Parliament has not been functional.

Speaking to reporters, Union Minister Ananth Kumar said that the Bharatiya Janata Party-National Democratic Alliance (BJP-NDA) MPs have decided not to take salary and allowances for 23 days as Parliament has not been functional.

The Congress, along with other opposition parties had stopped important bills from being passed, which led to a "criminal wastage" of the taxpayer's money, the parliamentary affairs minister told reporters.

"We discussed the issue with the prime minister, the BJP president and other NDA constituents and decided to give up the salary of 23 days of the part II of the Budget session...the money is given to us to serve the people.

"BJP-NDA MPs have decided to not take salary & allowances for 23 days as the parliament has not been functional. This money is given to serve the people & if we are not able to do so we have no right to take the people's money," Kumar was quoted as saying by ANI.

He further hit out at the Congress party, "It's because of Congress's undemocratic politics that Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have not been functional. We're ready to talk about all the issues but they are not letting the houses function."

The decision is an effort to blame the opposition for the disruptions in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha that had moved a no-confidence motion against the government.

Both the houses of Parliament on Wednesday once again witnessed disruptions for the 20th consecutive day. Apart from the passage of the Union Budget, no major Bill has been cleared during the session.

The second part of the session which began on March 5, is scheduled to end on Friday.

OneIndia News

