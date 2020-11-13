NDA MLAs all set to meet on Sunday to formally elect Nitish Kumar as Bihar CM

Patna, Nov 13: The newly elected NDA MLAs in Bihar is expected to meet on Sunday to decide the future course of action to form the government. The meeting will take place at 12:30 pm, Nitish Kumar told reports after a meeting of the NDA leaders at his residence.

The meeting was attended by Nitish Kumar, his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi, HAM chief Jitan Ram Manjhi, and VIP chief Mukesh Sahni.

"On November 15, at 12:30 pm all the NDA MLAs will hold a joint meeting, all decisions will be notified," Nitish said. He informed that a Cabinet meeting is slated for evening today. The Cabinet is likely to recommend to the Governor to dissolve the Assembly.

Nitish Kumar also said the NDA will stake the claim to form the next government after Sunday's meeting. The NDA in Bihar comprises four parties -- Janata Dal (United), BJP, HAM, and VIP.

BJP to decide whether Chirag Paswan's LJP should be retained in NDA: Nitish Kumar

The alliance secured 125 seats, three more than the halfway mark of 122 in the 243-member Legislative Assembly. The BJP won 74 seats while the JDU pocketed 43 seats. Other NDA constituents HAM and VIP won four seats each.

Meanwhile, it is allegedly said that Nitish Kumar may take oath as Bihar chief minister for a fourth successive term on Monday but the date has not been finalised yet.

Before Nitish Kumar is sworn-in as the chief minister again, he has to tender his resignation to the Governor. The BJP has already declared that the next government will be formed under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. This will be the seventh time when Nitish will take oath as the CM of Bihar (2000, 2005, 2010, twice in 2015, and 2017).