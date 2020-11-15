NDA meet at 12.30 pm today: Nitish to be chosen as leader

Bihar polls: NDA performing exceptionally well in seats where PM Modi campaigned

New Delhi, Nov 15: A joint meeting of the NDA legislature party will be held today where Nitish Kumar will be elected as its leader.

This was decided a meeting of the leaders of the four NDA constituents in Bihar--the JD(U), BJP, HAM and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) at the residence of Chief Minister Kumar on Friday.

"The meeting will start at 12:30 pm on November 15," chief minister elect Kumar told reporters.

Despite the BJP emerging as the largest party in the ruling alliance with 74 seats, 31 more than the JD(U), the top leadership of the saffron party, including Prime Minister

Narendra Modi, has emphatically endorsed Kumar as the next chief minister.

He was declared the ruling coalition's chief ministerial candidate much before the election process had started.