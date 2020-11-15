YouTube
    New Delhi, Nov 15: A joint meeting of the NDA legislature party will be held today where Nitish Kumar will be elected as its leader.

    NDA meet at 12.30 pm today: Nitish to be chosen as leader

    This was decided a meeting of the leaders of the four NDA constituents in Bihar--the JD(U), BJP, HAM and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) at the residence of Chief Minister Kumar on Friday.

    "The meeting will start at 12:30 pm on November 15," chief minister elect Kumar told reporters.

    BJP to decide whether Chirag Paswan's LJP should be retained in NDA: Nitish Kumar

    Despite the BJP emerging as the largest party in the ruling alliance with 74 seats, 31 more than the JD(U), the top leadership of the saffron party, including Prime Minister

    Narendra Modi, has emphatically endorsed Kumar as the next chief minister.

    He was declared the ruling coalition's chief ministerial candidate much before the election process had started.

    Story first published: Sunday, November 15, 2020, 8:26 [IST]
