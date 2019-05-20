  • search
    NDA may win 267 seats; UPA 127 seats, predicts ABP exit poll

    New Delhi, May 20: The BJP-led NDA is predicted to win 277 seats by ABP News-Nielsen survey, whereas, the Congress-led UPA is predicted to be restricted to 130.

    The exit poll has also projected a thumping win for the Mahagathbandhan of the Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal in Uttar Pradesh with 45 out of the state's 80 seats.

    File photo of Narendra Modi
    The BJP, which had won 71 seats in the last general election, is likely to suffer a setback, with the poll predicting that it is expected to win only 33 seats. The Congress is expected to win on just two seats.

    In Maharashtra, the exit poll predicted that the BJP-Shiv Sena combine was likely to bag 34 out of the 48 Lok Sabha seats. The data predicted loss of eight seats to the NDA as compared to 2014. The UPA is projected to win 14 seats here.

    Exit polls 2019 predict double digit win for BJP in Bengal, zero for Left Front

    In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the NDA bagged 42 seats, while the Congress and NCP combine could manage to get only six seats.

    The exit poll has also predicted a massive victory for the BJP-Janata Dal-United-Lok Janshakti Party combine in the crucial state of Bihar with as many as 34 of the state's 40 seats going into the NDA's kitty.

    Story first published: Monday, May 20, 2019, 0:33 [IST]
