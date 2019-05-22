NDA makes big plans for next five years

New Delhi, May 22: The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has made big plans for the next five years after returning to power.

It's notable that various exit polls have predicted smooth sailing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led NDA when results of the Lok Sabha elections are announced on Sunday.

The NDA held its meeting on Friday evening under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and passed a resolution to make India "strong, developed, prosperous and inclusive" by 2022 when India completes 75 years of its independence.

The resolution, passed in the presence of 36 parties of the NDA, hoped that based on the track record and the vision of Prime Minister Modi led NDA government the people of India will once again bless him to lead the nation.

It says that PM Modi led NDA Government has future-proofed India and the creation of next-generation roads, railways, highways, i-ways and ports infrastructure are in the offing that would cater to the needs of the present and coming generations.

The NDA has pledged to invest heavily in the infrastructure sector to fulfil these goals.

"In the years to come, we plan capital investment of Rs. 100 lakh crore in the infrastructure sector. We want India to become the largest start-up ecosystem in the world with modern and adequate infrastructure to support rapid growth. With these steps, India is poised to become a 5 trillion dollar economy. "

The NDA has also committed to invest Rs. 25 lakh crore in the farm and rural sectors in the next five years.

"We are delighted to see many steps being taken for the welfare of the hardworking farmers. This includes structural changes as well as monetary incentives. The Centre's focus on irrigation, soil health, crop insurance, expanding markets has started yielding results. We commend PM Modi for systematically working towards doubling farmer incomes by 2022. "

The NDA meeting also appreciated Modi government's steps to deal with terrorism, money laundering and climate change.

The resolution was proposed by BJP ally and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister EK Palaniswami were among the BJP allies who attended the meeting at Hotel Ashoka. Later, BJP President Amit Shah hosted dinner for the NDA leaders.