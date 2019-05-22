  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    NDA makes big plans for next five years

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 22: The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has made big plans for the next five years after returning to power.

    It's notable that various exit polls have predicted smooth sailing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led NDA when results of the Lok Sabha elections are announced on Sunday.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah

    The NDA held its meeting on Friday evening under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and passed a resolution to make India "strong, developed, prosperous and inclusive" by 2022 when India completes 75 years of its independence.

    As result day draws closer, NDA allies drop hints about joining cabinet

    The resolution, passed in the presence of 36 parties of the NDA, hoped that based on the track record and the vision of Prime Minister Modi led NDA government the people of India will once again bless him to lead the nation.

    It says that PM Modi led NDA Government has future-proofed India and the creation of next-generation roads, railways, highways, i-ways and ports infrastructure are in the offing that would cater to the needs of the present and coming generations.

    The NDA has pledged to invest heavily in the infrastructure sector to fulfil these goals.

    "In the years to come, we plan capital investment of Rs. 100 lakh crore in the infrastructure sector. We want India to become the largest start-up ecosystem in the world with modern and adequate infrastructure to support rapid growth. With these steps, India is poised to become a 5 trillion dollar economy. "

    The NDA has also committed to invest Rs. 25 lakh crore in the farm and rural sectors in the next five years.

    "We are delighted to see many steps being taken for the welfare of the hardworking farmers. This includes structural changes as well as monetary incentives. The Centre's focus on irrigation, soil health, crop insurance, expanding markets has started yielding results. We commend PM Modi for systematically working towards doubling farmer incomes by 2022. "

    Amidst a hue and cry, how EC secured India's EVMs

    The NDA meeting also appreciated Modi government's steps to deal with terrorism, money laundering and climate change.

    The resolution was proposed by BJP ally and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister EK Palaniswami were among the BJP allies who attended the meeting at Hotel Ashoka. Later, BJP President Amit Shah hosted dinner for the NDA leaders.

    lok-sabha-home

    More NDA News

    Read more about:

    nda narendra modi lok sabha elections 2019

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 22, 2019, 13:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 22, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X

    Loksabha Results

    PartyLWT
    BJP+3400340
    CONG+84084
    OTH1180118
    Full Results

    Arunachal Pradesh

    PartyLWT
    BJP14014
    CONG101
    OTH202
    Full Results

    Sikkim

    PartyLWT
    SDF606
    SKM505
    OTH000
    Full Results

    Odisha

    PartyLWT
    BJD88088
    BJP22022
    OTH13013
    Full Results

    Andhra Pradesh

    PartyLWT
    YSRCP1500150
    TDP24024
    OTH101
    Full Results

    TRAILING

    Sherkhan Pathan - INC
    Bharuch
    TRAILING
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue