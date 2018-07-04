New Delhi, July 4: Lok Janshakti Party-- one of the important allies of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Bihar - has claimed that there is no differences between the BJP and Janata Dal (United) on the issue of seat sharing.

The party says that everything is alright in the alliance as it is in touch with both the parties. However, the alliance parties feel that the BJP has become more cautious after Telugu Desam Party parted ways from the alliance.

LJP president and Union minister in the Modi cabinet Ram Vilas Paswan said that there is a need to understand that people fiercely opposing PM included West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Odissa chief minister Nabin Patnaik and the Congress up to some extent but what have these leaders to offer to people.

On the contrary, PM Modi has a track record of good governance from Gujarat to four years at the Centre. There is no corruption charges on the government.

As far as resentment against the BJP is concern, the party was losing Lok Sabha election and in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls the party was predicted to be faring on the fourth position but result is before you. "So I am not quantifying the seat but the NDA is here to win with a clear majority to form the government." said an NDA leader.

Paswan on whom his rivals take a dig by saying him to be the best meteorologist for predicting which party will form the government and goes into alliance with that party only, he said that the NDA will form the government and the opposition allegation of inciting people against Muslims on the BJP will not work as the BJP is ruling almost the entire north-east where Muslim population is dismal.

Another NDA ally said that there is no problem in Bihar as both the ally are saying that tings are smooth. Moreover BJP president Amit Shah is going to Bihar and will have a meeting Nitish Kumar on July 12 to discuss the matter. However, the JD (U) joining the government has been ruled but speculation is rife that the party might join the government.

On being asked that due to lack of convenor some confusion are taking place. The NDA leader asked, where is the confusion. The BJP itself is in clear majority, where is the need of convenor. Allies are working in the ministries so such things are more in media than in the government.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day