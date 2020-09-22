NDA is ‘No Data Available’ alliance: Tharoor’s dig at Centre's replies in Parliament

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Sep 22: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has launched an all-out attack at the Centre over the lack of data on migrant workers, farmer suicides, Covid-19, and on the economy.

Taking to Twitter, Tharoor called the ruling National Democratic Alliance as "No Data Available" alliance, stating that the BJP-led government has given a new meaning to the "NDA".

"No data on migrant workers, no data on farmer suicides, wrong data on fiscal stimulus, dubious data on Covid deaths, cloudy data on GDP growth - this Government gives a whole new meaning to the term NDA!" he tweeted accompanied by a cartoon.

Tharoor's dig at Modi government comes a day after the government said the national data on the causes of suicide in the farming sector is "untenable" and cannot be published.

The government informed the Parliament that no composite data had been collated on farmer suicides as several states do not submit figures to the National Crime Record Bureau.

The Centre alsoinformed that there is no data available on the number of migrant workers who have lost their lives during the nationwide lockdown, which was announced on March 25 to curb the spread of COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

To a question, whether thousands of migrant labourers have died during coronavirus lockdown, the government responded saying, "No such data is available."